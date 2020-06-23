Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has spoken out about his role in the transfer of Timo Werner to Chelsea from RB Leipzig, according to his comments in a report on Chelsea’s official website.

The Blues announced the signing of Werner last week and the German ace will join the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer to play under Frank Lampard next season.

Rudiger played alongside Werner for Stuttgart and the pair also play together for the German national team.

Now Werner’s Germany teammate Rudiger has spoken out about his role in the forward’s transfer to Chelsea with his latest comments.

Speaking about Werner joining Chelsea, as quoted on Chelsea’s official website, Rudiger said:

“I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time.

“We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to England. Of course then I did my bit, what I had to do.

“Like everyone, I’m very excited that he’s chosen Chelsea and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’ve known him since he was 17 and he did very good in the past few years. He can be very important for us.”

It’s certain that the German forward Werner will add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack and would offer a significant goal threat from out wide after his impressive 32 goal tally at Leipzig this season, which he will no doubt look to replicate at Stamford Bridge.

However, Rudiger’s role in helping Chelsea sign Werner will certainly be appreciated with the German defender helping Lampard secure the Leipzig forward’s signature.