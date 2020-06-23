Chelsea ace Antonio Rudiger has likened new Blues recruit Timo Werner to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, as per his latest comments on Chelsea’s official website.

Chelsea have signalled their intent to the rest of the Premier League by swiftly swooping for Werner and the German ace will now join the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer to play under Frank Lampard next season.

Now, Werner’s Germany teammate Antonio Rudiger has hailed the Leipzig forward and likened him to Leicester’s Vardy according to the defender’s latest comments.

Speaking about Werner’s development, playing style and attributes, as quoted on Chelsea’s official website, Rudiger said:

“His development was just “wow”. In his first season everything was new for him in men’s football but then he started scoring more goals and of course with that comes confidence.

“He had very good coaches who believed in him and worked with him.

“He’s a really big threat to defenders.

“RB Leipzig is a more counter-attacking team but in terms of attacking the defensive line, he’s similar to Vardy.

“He has a lot of pace and if the defender makes a mistake and loses the ball, then he goes!”

Werner is well known for terrorising defenders with his blistering pace and natural goalscoring ability, which has seen the forward score 32 goals for Leipzig this season.

It’s certain that the German forward will look to replicate his impressive goal tally for Leipzig at Chelsea in the coming seasons after his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans will also hope that Werner hits the ground running and adapts to the rigours of the Premier League quickly after his move to West London.