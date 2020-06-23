Club ask Arsenal to give up Aubameyang in order to land Leno replacement

Some of Arsenal’s transfer dealings have been questionable in recent years, but this one would be a particularly tough sell to the fans.

Admittedly there would be some cash involved, but ultimately it would be seen as giving up their star striker to land a back up goalkeeper.

The Sun have reported on Arsenal’s hunt for a replacement for Bernd Leno after he suffered a bad injury against Brighton, and they are looking to sign Neto from Barcelona.

They quote Spanish outlet Sport in saying that Barca only want around £18m to let their current back up go, but they would also want Arsenal to let them sign Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang too.

It wouldn’t be a straight swap so Arsenal should also receive a higher fee as part of this, but there’s no specific amount suggested.

The Sport article also suggests that Leno could be out for up to six months, so that does explain why Arsenal are so keen to find someone else to fill the void at the start of next season.

If they were going to sell Aubameyang anyway then this could make sense, but they will need to be very careful about how it’s sold to the supporters.