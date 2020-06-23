Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo may be worried about the recent Adama Traore transfer rumours, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The Spanish winger was only on the bench for Wolves’ win over West Ham, in something of a surprise move by Santo, who eventually brought him on.

Traore made a great impact off the bench, and as such has been included in Crooks’ Premier League team of the week, and praised in his column on BBC Sport.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Traore by the Daily Mirror, and it certainly seems like he’s a top talent who will be on the move to a bigger club before too long.

The Reds would surely benefit from another attacking option in their squad next season, and Traore’s form in the Premier League must make him a tempting option.

Crooks believes, therefore, that there may be an element of Santo trying to keep Traore off the radar by not starting the 24-year-old in his last game.

He said: “I don’t understand managers sometimes. When I saw Adama Traore warming up to come on my immediate thoughts were, ‘Why didn’t he start the match?’

“Wolves had huffed and puffed for an hour and couldn’t blow a raspberry, never mind a house down. Traore had only been on the pitch for nine minutes and he supplied the perfect cross for Raul Jimenez to score, followed by a touch of magic to open up the Hammers yet again – this time for Matt Doherty to supply a lovely ball for Pedro Neto to smash home.

“I think Nuno Espirito Santo is trying to keep Traore off the transfer radar, you know. What other reason can there be not to play a player who is unplayable at the moment?”