Deal Agreed: David Luiz signs a new one year deal to stay at Arsenal

It’s going to be an interesting summer for Mikel Arteta, as it must be tempting to get rid of so many players and start again.

The problem with that is it would be tough to get the players to gel for the new season, and it’s not clear if Arsenal have the money to go out and sign a new team.

It did look like he could free up some funds by releasing David Luiz, and that looked almost inevitable after his awful performance which effectively cost them the game against Man City.

Despite that, it looks like Arteta likes him enough to keep him about for at least one more season:

BREAKING: David Luiz has signed a brand new one-year deal at Arsenal. – talkSPORT sources understand. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/VGhbe7WrFp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 23, 2020

It’s clear that he’s not a long term option and he might not even be a reliable one, but he’s got experience and he must be a good influence on the squad to earn the new deal.

He will come under intense scrutiny and any mistakes will be pounced on, but it looks like the Arsenal fans won’t be able to get rid of him yet.