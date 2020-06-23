Borussia Dortmund are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham, according to a report in ESPN.

Bellingham, who is a Man United target, will now join Borussia Dortmund with the announcement to be made in a few days, as per the report.

The ESPN report reckons that Bellingham will move to Dortmund for a transfer fee which is around the £20million mark.

United were in talks with Bellingham regarding a switch and Chelsea were also rumoured to be interested in signing the midfielder, but it now looks as though the 16-year-old Birmingham star will sign for Dortmund imminently, according to ESPN.

Bellingham has racked up 33 league appearances for Birmingham in the Championship this campaign and has scored four goals while making three assists for the Championship outfit this season.

Could fans be back in Premier League stadiums earlier than expected? Click here to read more.

United will surely rue missing out on signing Bellingham, who looks a huge prospect and like someone who could have instantly strengthened Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Meanwhile, United’s loss is Dortmund’s gain with the German club ready to offer the youngster Champions League football and a chance to feature regularly in the first team.

Dortmund continue to pip United to their intended targets after beating the Premier League outfit to the signing of Erling Haaland earlier in January as well, as noted by ESPN.