Video: “I’m angry with myself” – Souness opens up on failing to challenge racism from directors at football clubs

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Premier League manager Graeme Souness has spoken well and honestly about racism in football.

See the video below as the pundit reveals he twice encountered racist remarks in his footballing career, both times from club directors, and admits to being angry with himself for not challenging it at the time…

Souness’ comments come amid the huge Black Lives Matter protests all around the world following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month.

Since the return of the Premier League, players have worn special shirts in tribute to the movement, and have also taken a knee at the start of games as NFL star Colin Kaepernick has done in the US.

