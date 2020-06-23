Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly preparing to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz over a transfer to Anfield.

The exciting young Germany international looks an elite talent and could undoubtedly improve most top clubs around Europe at the moment.

Don Balon claim he’s wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid, but that Klopp could personally call him up to try to persuade him to join his side and gain an advantage in any transfer battle.

Havertz has also been strongly linked with Chelsea for around €80million by HLN and others, while the player himself recently dropped a strong hint he’d like a move to Stamford Bridge.

It’s not clear if this was intentional, but as we reported at the time, Havertz was spotted liking a post from a Blues fan urging their club to announce the signing of the 21-year-old.

Havertz would make a fine signing for Chelsea as well, with Frank Lampard putting together an exciting young team and strengthening well so far this summer with moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Liverpool perhaps don’t need the youngster as much, but top teams always keep improving even when there isn’t an obvious need to do so.

Reds fans will surely be glad to see Klopp apparently stepping up efforts to get this potential deal done.