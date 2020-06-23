Scott McTominay has done as well as could be expected since being handed his first-team wings by manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old has cemented his place in the squad and the recent awarding of a new contract until 2025, per Sky Sports, is a reward for his consistently good displays.

However, despite his star continuing to rise, the youngster has been warned of the hard road ahead by a former Manchester United striker.

Dimitar Berbatov knows all about how to succeed at the highest level over an extended period, and whilst he believes McTominay deserves his new deal, it’s clear the Bulgarian doesn’t want it to go to his head.

“I think it is a perfect time to extend McTominay’s contract. I think he is developing in the right way, playing regularly and I hope they give him more time,” Berbatov said to Betfair, cited by the Daily Star.

“It certainly shows that the club have faith in him as a player and the club are making a statement that they are going to depend on him in the future.

“He’s still young and in his early 20s, so for him to see that the club are trusting him and rewarding him with a contract extension is a great day for him to celebrate.

“He now needs to put those celebrations aside and prove why the club have given him a contract extension, he needs to be even better than before, and he needs to put even more effort into his game so that he can show that he can be a regular starter. “He definitely deserves a new contract, he has a great confidence in the way he moves around the pitch and the way he looks for the ball. He is at the stage where he is now comfortable in his position and the way he plays football. “In the beginning he needed some game time to get used to everything but now he is fully integrated into the team at such an early age, which is great because he now has more time to play, enjoy his football and make a name for himself as a player. “With his physique and the way he plays football, he looks like a future captain and leader of Manchester United to me. Now, the most important thing isn’t to relax because he has a new deal, it is the opposite, he needs to play and work even harder. “He is in the right place to develop, he is surrounded by great players and the coach believes in him. How good he turns out to be only depends on him and how ambitious he is to be one of the best.”

Under Solskjaer, the younger players in the team can at least be assured of their places if their performances justify it.

The Norwegian seems to have ridden the storm of a few months ago, and the Red Devils remain on an upward curve in terms of form and level of performance.

McTominay can be a big part of any future success if he takes each piece of advice on board and continues to do the simple things well, as he has to this point.