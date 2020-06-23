“He now needs to put those celebrations aside and prove why the club have given him a contract extension, he needs to be even better than before, and he needs to put even more effort into his game so that he can show that he can be a regular starter.

“He definitely deserves a new contract, he has a great confidence in the way he moves around the pitch and the way he looks for the ball. He is at the stage where he is now comfortable in his position and the way he plays football.

“In the beginning he needed some game time to get used to everything but now he is fully integrated into the team at such an early age, which is great because he now has more time to play, enjoy his football and make a name for himself as a player.

“With his physique and the way he plays football, he looks like a future captain and leader of Manchester United to me. Now, the most important thing isn’t to relax because he has a new deal, it is the opposite, he needs to play and work even harder.

“He is in the right place to develop, he is surrounded by great players and the coach believes in him. How good he turns out to be only depends on him and how ambitious he is to be one of the best.”