Injury boost for Arsenal as horror injury to first team star not as bad as first feared

It’s important to not get too carried away and to wait for a proper evaluation of an injury before getting too worked up about it.

Arsenal fans have a lot to be angry about due to the way their club has been transformed from title contenders to a mid table side, and a lot of that anger has been directed towards Brighton striker Neal Maupay.

He injured Arsenal’s keeper Bernd Leno and scored the winner in their game at the weekend, and there were even suggestions that the keeper could be out for a year.

It was such a big blow because Leno has emerged as one of the only players in the team who’s impressed since the restart, and it just meant the transfer budget could be stretched even further.

Admittedly he might not be back this season, but this report suggests he should be back much sooner than previously expected:

I'm hearing Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno has not suffered ligament damage and will be out for six weeks rather than for a far longer spell as first feared — Layth (@laythy29) June 23, 2020

Hopefully that means he will have time to recover and will be raring to go next season, as Mikel Arteta will be relying on him to be a key player for his team in his first full season.