The Newcastle United takeover shenanigans continue, with no real knowledge of when, or even if it will complete.

Should Mike Ashley eventually manage to sell the club, the new owners, awash with cash, will surely look to upgrade certain areas of the side.

Up front, Joelinton has looked anything but a Premier League striker, however, former keeper, Paul Robinson, believes that the goal could finally be a turning point for the player, and the rest of the season could provide him with a significant advantage.

“It could be a big advantage for him,” Robinson said to Football Insider, suggesting that playing behind closed doors could well be of benefit.

“There can be an expectation when you play at home and if things don’t go well it can become a weight on your shoulders and a burden.

“Football fans are more educated now than they have ever been and they can see when things are not right.

“The pressure may have been getting to him before the break. But he has got his goal in what is almost the start of a new season. It is now up to him to kick on.”

When strikers in particular go on a bad run, the sapping of confidence is evident for all to see, and the longer a barren spell of not scoring goes on, the worse the situation appears to be.

Booing supporters clearly don’t help so perhaps Robinson will be proved right, though it’s doubtful Joelinton will go on such a run as to make him a shoo-in for next season.