Liverpool reportedly remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who reckon that Liverpool are still among the potential suitors for the £100million-rated Sancho, along with other big names like Man Utd, Man City and Real Madrid.

However, Liverpool will not break the bank to spend an enormous amount of money on Sancho after the financial impact of the coronavirus on the Anfield club and the transfer market, according to the report.

It is believed that the Reds also have their doubts about Sancho’s disciplinary issues with his off the field antics as well, according to the Mail.

Nevertheless, Sancho would be an excellent signing for Liverpool and could boost Jurgen Klopp’s attack with his direct running and goal-scoring and creative abilities.

Sancho would prove to be an ideal player to complement Liverpool’s star front the three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, should either of the three get injured or need to be rested or rotated.

Sky Sports recently reported that Liverpool ultimately decided against spending big on Timo Werner, with the RB Leipzig striker instead moving to Chelsea where he’ll surely find it easier to get more playing time.

It may be, however, that LFC would be prepared to do a deal for Sancho as an alternative to strengthen their attack, even if they seem to have their doubts about him as well.

It’s surely clear, though, that Sancho would play more if he made the move to United, who have been poor in attack in recent times.

The England international would be a clear upgrade on under-performers like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James.