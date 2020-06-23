Manchester City dealt huge blow as Sergio Aguero injury could see him miss rest of the season

Manchester City have reportedly been dealt a huge blow as it looks like Sergio Aguero’s injury could see him miss the rest of the season.

The Argentina international has been a hugely important player for City for the last few years and they could really have done with him fit and firing in the final matches of this campaign.

However, it now looks like Aguero will require surgery on a knee injury, according to Ole, which could even mean he won’t make it back to play Real Madrid when the Champions League resumes again in August.

City might not have much hope of catching Liverpool in the Premier League title race, but Pep Guardiola may well have taken this opportunity to focus on winning the club their first European Cup.

Losing a player of Aguero’s calibre, however, is a major blow to those plans and it will no doubt be hard for the man himself after football had been on hold for so long.

Although lockdown restrictions are now easing in the UK and in other parts of the world, footballers will, like many, have been mostly stuck at home since the coronavirus pandemic really took off back in March.

For Aguero to now be facing a lengthy spell out after only just getting back on the pitch will undoubtedly be a really tough blow to take.