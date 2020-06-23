Manchester United have announced that midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2025.

The Scotland international has become a key player for the Red Devils in recent times, having improved hugely under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after initially being handed his breakthrough under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

McTominay is a real fan favourite at United and their supporters will be delighted with this morning’s announcement on the official Man Utd website.

The club say McTominay has signed on for a further five years at United, with the option of another year on top of that, and the player himself has spoken of his joy at extending his stay at Old Trafford.

“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team,” the 23-year-old told the MUFC website.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

“I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

United returned to Premier League action on Friday night following the three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, and McTominay will now hope to guide the club into the top four by the end of the campaign.