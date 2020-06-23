Manchester United reportedly seem ready to move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as he looks for a transfer away from his current club.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona cannot afford to sign the exciting young Argentine, so he has ordered his agent to pick up the phone and find another potential new team for him.

Martinez has shone in Serie A so it’s little surprise to see Don Balon claim Man Utd are interested in striking a deal for him as he looks for a move this summer.

United sold Romelu Lukaku to Martinez’s Inter last summer, and never really replaced the Belgium international, instead bringing in Odion Ighalo as something of an emergency option on loan back in January.

It seems clear the Red Devils could do with a more long-term option and Martinez looks an ideal candidate for the club moving forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting together an exciting young side and Martinez looks an ideal fit to come in and provide a bit more spark in attack.

The 22-year-old has 17 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season and one imagines he’ll only continue to improve with age and experience.