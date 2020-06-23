Manchester United have the chance to sign Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old attacker is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer after not extending his contract with Chelsea further.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has already moved swiftly to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and with the Chelsea manager’s current options available on the flanks including the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount, there is no space to accommodate Willian in the squad going into next season.

The Brazilian would surely be an excellent fit at Old Trafford with his pace, dribbling and goal-scoring abilities along with his trademark direct running and wing play which would prove to be useful for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going into next season.

Willian has made 330 appearances for Chelsea while scoring 59 goals in the process for the Stamford Bridge outfit which can be deemed as a valuable return given that the Brazilian is primarily a winger.

However, the Mail claim Solskjaer does not see Willian as fitting the mould that he’s looking for as he primarily pursues young transfer targets for his squad.

We’re not sure Man Utd fans would agree with potentially turning down this proven talent on a free, but it also makes sense that the club might be favouring other options.