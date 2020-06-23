Manchester United reportedly believe they can win the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho even without qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The England international is an elite talent and looks set to become one of the finest players in world football over the years to come after a flying start to his career in the Bundesliga.

United would do well to sign Sancho, but face competition from some big names like Real Madrid and Liverpool, according to a report in the Daily Mail, who add that he has a £100million asking price.

The report states, however, that the Red Devils feel they may be able to lure Sancho to Old Trafford even if they don’t finish in the top four, as Champions League football is not seen as being a deal-breaker for the 20-year-old.

That’s encouraging for Man Utd, who dropped points against Tottenham as the Premier League got back underway last week, while Chelsea won against Aston Villa to extend their lead over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in fourth spot.

Sancho could help United get back to where they want to be, but he’d surely also have his pick of Europe’s top clubs and it might be a tad risky choosing a move to Manchester right now.