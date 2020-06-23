Manchester United legend Michael Carrick has been doing his bit to help local children, following the great recent work done by Red Devils star Marcus Rashford.

See below as the former Man Utd midfielder, now a coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, went and personally delivered back to school packs to children.

Michael Carrick supports back-to-school packs for local children. Yesterday, Michael he spent the afternoon packing bags, loading a van and personally delivering the back-to-school packs to pupils. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vTVoqVgjRE — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) June 23, 2020

The Premier League returned to action last week, with United drawing 1-1 against Tottenham following the three-month suspension due to coronavirus.

Still, it’s good to see that, even though football teams will be a bit busier again now, United and Carrick are finding the time to do their bit to help people during these difficult times.