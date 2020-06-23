Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in sealing a transfer for young English winger Marcus Edwards this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted to Vitoria de Guimaraes after leaving Spurs last year, but he could now make his way back to the club, according to Guimaraes Digital.

The report also links Man Utd as suitors for Edwards, who would likely cost between €20-25million to bring back to England.

The youngster has long looked a promising talent, and it could be a good move for United or Tottenham to snap him up ahead of next season.

A pacey and skilful winger, Edwards would no doubt fill an important role at Old Trafford, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been short of real quality in the final third for some time.

Edwards may be relatively unproven at the very highest level, but if he fulfils his potential he could surely be an upgrade on under-performing attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata.

Tottenham, meanwhile, may be understandably keen to bring Edwards back to the club after losing him in 2019.

It would no doubt be difficult for Spurs to see the player, who came up through their academy, shining elsewhere.