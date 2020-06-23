Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is on Serie A outfit Juventus’ radar and they could offer Daniele Rugani to the Premier League side as part of any potential deal, according to a report in Tuttosport.

The report states that Juventus are looking for a new number nine to lead their attack and the 29-year-old Mexican Jimenez is high on the Serie A giants’ wish-list.

Jimenez has also emerged as a target for Premier League heavyweights Manchester United who are set to battle it out with Juventus for the striker’s signature, according to a recent report in the Times.

Jimenez could slot in at centre forward for Man United with the Red Devils lacking a proper out and out centre forward with Marcus Rashford’s preferred position being on the flanks.

Juventus could also do with Jimenez’s attributes as a centre forward to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, and it will be interesting to see if this potential swap deal gives them an edge over MUFC in this transfer battle.

The Mexican international has scored 26 goals in 67 Premier League appearances since joining Wolves from Benfica in 2018 and according to the Tuttosport report, Wolves value the forward at €60m.

That’s nearly double the amount Wolves paid for Jimenez when he joined the Premier League outfit in 2018 for €38m (nearly £34m) making his loan move a permanent one, as per the Times report.

However, at the moment Wolves are yet to receive a bid for Jimenez but the reports reckon that the Premier League outfit are open to selling the striker this summer.