The Premier League season is back underway but the transfer news truly never stops as Manchester United continue to be tipped for a busy summer.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with a whole host of names to strengthen their attack, including Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati and Raul Jimenez.

Now, one big name apparently on offer to United is Chelsea winger Willian, though it’s not yet clear if the club will take up the option to sign the experienced free agent.

Willian is nearing the end of his contract with Chelsea and seems certain to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with United long linked as one potential destination.

The Brazil international has been offered to them, but it perhaps seems unlikely that’s where he’ll end up as he doesn’t seem to fit the bill as an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-style signing.

Another interesting name being linked with Man Utd is former Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards, who seems set for a return to England.

Spurs are also being linked as keen to re-sign the 21-year-old, who only left them last summer after failing to break into their first-team.

Edwards has improved in his time with current club Vitoria de Guimaraes, however, and is now said to be a €25m target for MUFC and Tottenham.

Could fans be back in Premier League stadiums earlier than expected? Click here to read more.

Finally, United are also reportedly on alert for the potential signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine has asked his agent to call up clubs about a move, and reports in Spain claim Solskjaer and co. are interested in him after a move to Barcelona fell through.