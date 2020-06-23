Former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards has spoken out against the shocking White Lives Matter banner flown over yesterday’s big game in the Premier League.

Since the return of the top flight, players have been taking a knee and wearing the Black Lives Matter slogan on their shirts in tribute to the protests happening all over the world since the death of George Floyd last month.

However, some moronic Burnley fans hit back with a White Lives Matter banner flown over the Etihad Stadium yesterday, prompting Richards to send a strong message about racism in this country.

"I would love to ask them why they feel this way"@MicahRichards reflects on the offensive banner which flew above the Etihad Stadium before Monday Night Football More: https://t.co/8LG0eNGZIw pic.twitter.com/DiiaxVStwq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 22, 2020

Could fans be back in Premier League stadiums earlier than expected? Click here to read more.

Many people here try to stress that the problem is worse in the US than the UK, but Richards rightly says that this is a reminder of the issues this country also faces.

The pundit admits he’d like to ask the fans involved why they feel this way and chose to send this message in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.