After David Luiz’s recent horror show against Manchester City, it seems only a matter of time before Arsenal look to replace the calamitous Brazilian.

To that end, The Athletic, cited by The Sun, suggest that Mikel Arteta may have found just the man.

The outlet has suggested that Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings is being considered by the Gunners, though the Midlander’s valuation of the player may prove prohibitive to the north Londoners.

At six feet five and with impressive physical attributes, Mings could be just the type of presence to shore up an Arsenal back line that has looked brittle for the past couple of seasons, and having only recently made his England debut, the 27-year-old’s star is still on the rise.

At what is generally considered to be a player’s prime age, Mings has the right amount of experience and enough time left at the highest level to make his hire a valuable addition.

Clearly, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, clubs will suffer in terms of being able to spend big money on players, but for what Mings would bring to the role, the Gunners really need to pull out all of the stops to secure him.

Commanding and dominant, he is calm under pressure and his distribution is improving. Frankly, he is all of the things Luiz isn’t.