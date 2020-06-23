With Arsenal so far behind current Premier League leaders, Liverpool, the best that the Gunners can arguably hope for this season is a Europa League placing.

If they’re able to secure such a berth for next season, it will at least give the north Londoners some reward for what has been another under-par campaign.

With so few games left to play in 2019/20, Mikel Arteta’s side really need to get the bit between their teeth and go all out to win every game that they have left.

To that end, it appears that Arteta is willing to raid his old club, Manchester City, for a player who will alleviate their most immediate problem.

Bernd Leno’s injury against Brighton is likely to see him miss the rest of the season, and with short-term contracts able to be signed after June 30, Claudio Bravo could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Star report that journalist, Kike Marin, believes Arteta could move for Bravo, who might prefer to get matches rather than sit on City’s bench until season’s end.

Whether Pep Guardiola is happy to see the Chilean leave is a moot point at this stage, though his friendship with Arteta could see old friends shaking hands on something short-term.