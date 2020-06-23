More injury woe for Arsenal as another first team ace likely to miss the rest of the season

It looked like Mikel Arteta would have a few months to sort this team out before kicking off next season with an overhauled squad, but he’s just keeps facing problems.

Results on the pitch haven’t been great, it’s likely that the coronavirus situation will severely hamper his transfer budget this summer and the injuries are piling up.

The Arsenal website has an official injury report with seven first team players on it, including Bernd Leno after his terrible injury at the weekend.

The update on Leno says it doesn’t look good, so you have to think it will be a surprise if he plays again this season.

Just to make things even worse, it now sounds like Gabriel Martinelli could miss the rest of the season according to a report from The Mirror.

They state that he was forced to go for a scan with a knee complaint and that revealed damage to his meniscus, and that could rule him out for the season.

The Brazilian striker has been a pleasant surprise this season as she showed lots of skill and ability in his appearances, while Nketiah, Lacazette and Aubameyang have been quiet since the restart.

You have to think that most Arsenal fans would happily write this season off and wait for next campaign after recent weeks.