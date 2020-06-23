As the 2019/20 Premier League season enters its final stages, the contract situations of various players will come into sharper focus. Perhaps none more so than Manchester United flop, Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean arrived at Old Trafford in a blaze of publicity and amid a huge fanfare, but what should’ve been a dream move quickly turned sour.

After a year on loan at Inter Milan, and with the Italian outfit interested in acquiring his services for another season, according to the Daily Mirror, it’s therefore something of a surprise that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled the player as soon as his loan deal expires on June 30.

The striker will therefore return to Carrington and won’t play any further part in either the Serie A season, or Inter’s tilt at the Europa League.

Not being registered in United’s competitive squads, according to the Daily Mirror, means that Sanchez will also be ineligible to play for the Red Devils for the remainder of the season.

Therefore, it looks like he has at least a month of sitting on the sidelines twiddling his thumbs, with no real clue as to the club’s next move. That’s hardly an ideal situation for anyone.