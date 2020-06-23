Pedro joins Willian in signing a short-term extension for Chelsea

Chelsea were handed some more good news on Tuesday when it was revealed that Pedro had put pen to paper on a short-term contract extension, following in the footsteps of fellow wide man, Willian.

With both of their contracts due to run out on June 30 and Pedro having already agreed a two-year deal with Roma, per The Sun, the news that the Spaniard has decided to stay and see out the campaign with the Blues will surely delight Frank Lampard.

Willian to stay at Chelsea for a short while longer ? By @NizaarKinsella — Goal News (@GoalNews) June 23, 2020

The Sun note that both players will not play for Chelsea when the Champions League resumes in August, and with the west Londoners 3-0 down to Bayern Munich from the first leg of their encounter, the likelihood of Lampard being able to pull off a miracle is slim.

There are eight games left of the current Premier League season, and Chelsea are relatively comfortable in fourth. In order to stay just ahead of the chasing pack, however, it was important that both front men were kept for those matches in order to give them the best chance.

Their experience for this run-in will be invaluable and with risk involved in terms of injuries it’s to the player’s credit that they’ve committed in the short term.