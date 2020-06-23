PSG announce four members of staff had coronavirus

Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that four of their members of staff, including three players, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Although they no longer have the disease, the news will surely come as another blow to those organisations that are hoping to steer elite level football through these unprecedented times unscathed.

“These individuals had exhibited symptoms during the confinement period when they were not in contact with each other,” the club announced after testing was carried out on Monday, cited by the Daily Mail.

“They are no longer contagious and will resume their training program.”

The French league was one of the first to be cancelled back on April 28, but the champions are still in this seasons Champions League and will surely want to finally make a dent in the latter stages of European football’s premier competition.

Training will therefore need to be ramped up significantly ahead of the ‘World Cup’ style format that the knockout tournament is going to take in early August in Lisbon.

PSG need to have all of their players fighting fit in order to break the hoodoo that has seen them exit the competition relatively early over the past few years, and the hope will be that such a situation won’t occur again in the meantime.