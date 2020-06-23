Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney for libel

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is seemingly set to try suing Coleen Rooney for libel.

This case blew up last October, with Wayne Rooney’s wife tweeting this out from her official account, suggesting Vardy had been leaking her Instagram stories to the press after tricking her with a few made-up stories…

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

This blew up on social media at the time, though things have gone rather quiet on the whole row since then.

Now, however, it seems this could be about to go to court, judging from the tweet below which shows upcoming court cases…

CONFIRMED: Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel! pic.twitter.com/oZ4ONd7AoO — Daniel Wittenberg (@DannyWittenberg) June 23, 2020

It lists Vardy as the claimant and Rooney as the defendant, with libel and slander mentioned as the reason for the case.

Everyone will no doubt be eager to see how this bizarre row pans out, and if Vardy really has much of a case against Rooney and the big accusations she made last year.