Report suggests Celtic could beat Arsenal to free agent signing this summer

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta has a lot of work on his hands when it comes to overhauling this Arsenal squad, so it will be interesting to see what he does in the transfer market.

It’s unlikely that he will have a lot of money to spend on fees, so that means free agents and loans will need to be found.

Ryan Fraser is a name who’s been lined with The Gunners for a while now, and The Metro were the latest to suggest Arteta could look to sign him on a free this summer.

READ MORE: More injury woe for Arsenal as another first team ace likely to miss the rest of the season

It would be an interesting one because he’s probably had his worst season to date, but he’s also shown a lot of ability and production in the past.

The problem for Arsenal is that other sides might be interested, and it sounds like a return to Scotland with Celtic could be an option.

Squawka recently tipped him for a move to Celtic Park, while The Celtic Star reported on an exclusive from The Fitbaw Gospel which said Celtic had opened talks and were prepared to make Fraser their highest earner.

It’s likely that his poor season might reduce the amount of interested teams from the top level, so it will be interesting to see if Celtic could pull this off.