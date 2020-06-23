After an extremely rocky period under previous owners, George Gillett and Tom Hicks, Liverpool’s success could be said to be the envy of clubs across Europe.

Reigning European champions, shortly to be crowned Premier League champions for the first time ever and with a squad to die for, things have gone from strength to strength under John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group and Jurgen Klopp.

However, former chairman Sir Martin Broughton, has revealed just how close the Reds were to administration, as well as suggesting that FSG will have an exit strategy in mind given the profits they could make should they sell the club.

The Sun recall the £237m debt that the Royal Bank of Scotland were owed by the club, and what might’ve happened had the £300m takeover not taken place when it did.

“It was very close – it was very close in the sense that the loans were being renewed on a weekly basis,” Broughton was quoted as saying.

“[…] It would be normal to be thinking of an exit strategy. They have taken Red Sox from being an also-ran, traditional team to a very successful team. “FSG have a lot of money tied up in sport. They haven’t sold it. But the same equation must be going through their heads. “What’s it worth? What did we buy it for? What could we get for it?”

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided what to do next with Alexis Sanchez at Man United Video: Lionel Messi escapes possible red card for violent conduct for his second game in a row Opinion: Barcelona’s reliance on elder statesmen almost costs them dear

Although the news that FSG could well be looking for a way out may alarm Liverpool supporters, the club is in infinitely better shape now than it was in 2010.

Anyone looking to take over the club, should John Henry sell up, will own one of the most successful clubs in the country in recent times, and one for whom success looks set to continue.