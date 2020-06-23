Arsenal are reportedly expected to complete a transfer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Gunners could do with a quality new signing in midfield, with Partey looking a huge upgrade on their current options after a hugely disappointing season at the Emirates Stadium.

According to La Razon, it is now considered an ‘open secret’ within Atletico that Partey will be leaving for Arsenal, and the La Liga giants have begun work on identifying targets to replace him.

The report adds that Arsenal are expected to pay the Ghana international’s €50million release clause, which could make him an absolute bargain for the north London giants.

It’s not often players of Partey’s calibre are available for such a reasonable price, and Arsenal fans will surely be hoping this deal can be completed as soon as possible.

This follows other recent reports linking the player strongly with Arsenal, with Goal Spain claiming the club were ready to offer him a considerable wage rise if he joined them.

This is the kind of ambition in the transfer market that AFC have sometimes lacked in recent years, and fans will hope it can lift the fortunes of Mikel Arteta’s side next season.