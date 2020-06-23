Video: Chelsea target Alex Telles shows his class with a well taken penalty for Porto

Chelsea do have a problem at left back where Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are good going forward but can get caught out when they are forced to defend for too long.

That means they will naturally be linked with plenty of players this summer, and Football.London linked them with a move for Alex Telles earlier.

He showed his class for Porto tonight with a well taken penalty, which shows that he could bring more than defensive skills to the side:

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF RMC

The problem with Telles is that he could present the same problem as a defender who is great on the ball but weak defensively, but it sounds like he’s being considered as a serious option this summer.