Video: Harry Kane back to his clinical best as he seals the points for Spurs vs West Ham

It did look like Harry Kane’s season might have been over, but the shut down gave him a chance to play a part as Spurs look for Champions League football next season.

He’s looked a bit rusty at times since the restart, but he looks back to his best now after he ran from the half way line before producing a clinical finish to put the game beyond West Ham tonight:

The wait is over! Harry Kane has found the back of the net for the first time in 2020, and what a way to get it done. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/I4dvn2VCRA — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 23, 2020

The run is perfectly timed and he looked confident as he approached the goal, so the Spurs fans will be hoping this is him back in form for the run in.