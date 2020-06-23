Video: Lionel Messi escapes possible red card for violent conduct for his second game in a row

It looks like Real Madrid and Barcelona are both trying to develop the narrative that VAR is biased in favour of the other, but the truth is that both teams have benefited from borderline decisions.

Real have had some very favourable offside decisions since the restart, while Lionel Messi has done well to avoid a red card on two occasions now.

He avoided any action for a violent shove on Diego Carlos last week, but this tackle is legitimately dangerous and could’ve broken a leg:

Messi STOMPS on the Athletic Bibao's defender leg and doesn't even get a YELLOW card let alone a RED. This is the 2nd game game in a row Messi has escaped a RED card.pic.twitter.com/zCjdspdJ9I — 7. (@FutbolMuu) June 23, 2020

Not even a yellow card for a red card foul because it’s Messi & this lot has the audacity to complain against legitimate VAR given goals. #BarçaAthletic pic.twitter.com/WzjybibLe4 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 23, 2020

Again he escaped without a booking and we’ve seen red cards given for so much less, so he has to count himself lucky here.