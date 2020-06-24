‘Another snooze fest’ – These Liverpool fans react to Klopp’s ‘boring’ midfield for Crystal Palace clash

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool side that started against Everton on the weekend, with key stars Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson back in the starting eleven.

Robertson comes in after his best friend James Milner covered at left-back vs the Toffees, Gini Wijnaldum replaces Naby Keita in midfield, with Salah coming in for January signing Takumi Minamino.

The Reds shared the spoils in a dull affair against local rivals Everton last time out, fans will be hoping for a much more intensive performance from the side this evening.

Take a look at how the Reds will lineup tonight:

? TEAM NEWS ? Here's how we line-up to take on @CPFC back at Anfield tonight ? — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 24, 2020

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Another snooze fest with that boring midfield — #9 (@NineRole) June 24, 2020

That midfield ? — H (@Gxxnna) June 24, 2020

How are you benching Keïta and Ox and Minamino… — ?????????? (@Nabyllionaire) June 24, 2020

Robbo and Salah back let’s gooo — MT (@MT_Futbol) June 24, 2020

WHERES NABY KEITAAA — J (@unknownlfcfan) June 24, 2020

Where’s Naby thooooo — ???? ? (@JoeGomezEra) June 24, 2020

Drop Keita for being our best player last game, sounds about right — NK (@NabyChief) June 24, 2020

Whilst some Liverpool supporters may be annoyed with Keita being on the bench, slamming the current midfield is a bit of a stretch.

The very same so-called ‘boring’ midfield led the Reds to the Champions League trophy, also with games coming thick and fast players who’ve struggled with injuries like Keita are likely to be rotated out.

Liverpool can’t seal their magnificent title triumph with a victory tonight, but three points will allow them to do so as long as they avoid defeat against rivals Manchester City next time out.

Klopp’s men securing their first league title in 30 years at the home of the side that narrowly beat them to the honour last season would be a massive statement by the Reds.