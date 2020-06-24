Arsenal fans are not a happy bunch this morning as the club announced some big news on new contracts for four players.

The Gunners have confirmed on their official site that out-of-form defender David Luiz has signed a one-year extension to his contract at the Emirates Stadium, while Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares are also joining on long-term deals after initially arriving on loan.

Arsenal add that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will be extending his loan with the club until the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season, though he’s probably the only player of this lot that fans would be bothered about keeping for longer.

Luiz has been poor for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea last summer, with his performance against Manchester City last week a particular shocker.

The Brazilian has always had a bit of a reputation, but did at least put in some memorable performances in his career at Stamford Bridge.

At Arsenal, however, he’s been a real flop and it seems many Gooners are not happy to see that he’ll be staying, whilst perhaps being underwhelmed by the news on Mari, Soares and Ceballos…

DAVID LUIZ?? WHAT A JOKE — Jack Merriman ?? (@jackm0429) June 24, 2020

I hate this club God — Valentine ??? (@alenvibez) June 24, 2020

My day is ruined and I woke up no more than 30 minutes ago. — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) June 24, 2020

Why Luiz why — @nikkifadlin (@nikkifadlin) June 24, 2020

Rewarding failure with money. Well done. — Ricky (@HarisonRamon) June 24, 2020