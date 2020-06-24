Arsenal legend hopes to begin his managerial career in Scotland with Dundee United

It’s understandable that big name former players might look to start their managerial careers in Scotland, but they don’t tend to get the jobs.

The style of football is similar to down south, a few good players can be good enough to finish high in the league and earn European football, and it’s a good stepping stone if they have aspirations of managing in England.

Scottish football was surprised when Robbie Neilson decided to walk out on Dundee United for a return to Hearts last week, but it leaves an enticing position open.

Neilson’s move is even more surprising when you consider he’s stepping down a division and returning to a club where the fans hired a plane with a message urging him to leave last time round, but clearly he feels like he has unfinished busniess.

As for Dundee United, a report from The Evening Telegraph has suggested that former Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann is interested in the job, as he looks to become a manger in his own right for the first time.

The favourite for the job is Tommy Wright who did an incredible job with St Johnstone over the past few years, but he’s a real candidate for the Northern Ireland job and it’s hard to see him going against his old club my taking over at their Tayside rivals.

It’s impossible to know what Lehmann would bring to the role, he’s certainly been eccentric over his career and the media would probably love him, so it would be fascinating if it happens.

It wold certainly be a risk, but the fans would still prefer it over the return of Craig Levein for example.