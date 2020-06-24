Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Chelsea winger Willian and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings as transfer targets this summer.

The Gunners have had a poor season and now look likely to miss out on qualification for Europe next season, with work clearly needed in the transfer market ahead of 2020/21.

It seems Arsenal are looking at experienced and proven players to improve their squad, with The Athletic reporting that Mings is a player the club like, while Willian is also considered an attractive option.

The Athletic state that there are some concerns over whether AFC can afford Mings, but he’s certainly looked a solid performer for club and country in recent times, so may be worth the investment.

Willian, meanwhile, is nearing the end of his contract with Chelsea, so could be a bargain signing on a free this summer.

And while the Brazil international is no longer at his peak, he’s shown his quality in the Premier League down the years and might be a decent short-term option for Mikel Arteta’s struggling side.

With Nicolas Pepe slow to get going this season, Arsenal would surely benefit from Willian as another option in that area of the pitch.