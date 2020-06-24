There’s been a damning report on the current situation at Arsenal as their struggles continue under Mikel Arteta.

According to an in-depth piece from the Independent, the Gunners are a real mess from top to bottom after a difficult few years in which they’ve struggled to carve out a new identity since Arsene Wenger’s departure.

One particularly worrying quote from the piece supposedly comes from the representative of a coach, who was warned not to “touch Arsenal with a barge pole right now” due to the state they’re in.

The coach in question is not named, but the implication seems to be that Arsenal perhaps missed out on a bigger name managerial appointment and therefore ended up with the inexperienced Arteta instead.

The Spanish tactician is highly regarded after a promising stint as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, but this is proving an extremely difficult first job in management for him.

Arteta might have done well to choose somewhere else as well, but it’s hugely worrying for Arsenal that they seem to be viewed this way by so many in the game.