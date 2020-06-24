Most Arsenal fans won’t want to remember the bizarre loan signing of midfielder Denis Suarez last season, and it seems like it angered people within the club too.

More specifically, this signing was reportedly the final straw for the Gunners’ former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who ended up leaving the club, dubbing it an “absolute mess”, according to a damning report from the Independent.

Arsenal fans won’t like hearing this, with the team currently looking dire since the Premier League started up again, with Mikel Arteta struggling despite initially making a promising start when he took over from Unai Emery.

Some of Arsenal’s recent signings have been poor, and the Independent paint a worrying picture of the total lack of structure within the Emirates Stadium.

Mislintat looked an important member of the recruitment team, with the German having previously also done fine work at Borussia Dortmund.

AFC could do with someone like him back again, but the Independent claim he was dismayed by the Suarez loan deal, viewing it as pointless, which it did indeed turn out to be.

The Spaniard had barely any impact in his brief time in north London, and is just one of many questionable pieces of business done by the club in recent times.