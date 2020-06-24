Arsenal are reportedly preparing to trigger Thomas Partey’s £45million release clause at Atletico Madrid as Mikel Arteta is ‘desperate’ to get the midfielder in.

This is according to a report from Football Ghana, who state that Atletico are already working to replace Partey with another Ghanaian international in Iddrisu Baba of Mallorca.

Arsenal fans will be excited by this news, as the Partey transfer rumours really gather pace ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old has also been strongly linked with the Gunners by La Razon, and he’ll surely be a huge upgrade on flops like Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal have suffered a poor return to the Premier League since it resumed last week, losing against Manchester City and Brighton.

Guendouzi’s situation looks a particular concern for AFC, with the Daily Mail suggesting his future is in doubt after angering Arteta and his team-mates.

Partey would represent a major improvement in an important area of the pitch, so it’s little wonder Football Ghana claim Arteta is eager to pay the £45m required to get a deal done.

The report states Arsenal could trigger Partey’s buy-out clause in the coming days.