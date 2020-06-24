Matteo Guendouzi could reportedly be axed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due to huge concerns over his attitude in recent times.

The young Frenchman looked a huge prospect when he first joined the Gunners last season, arriving as a relative unknown before quickly settling in and showing great potential.

However, it’s clear Guendouzi has not developed as many will have hoped, and it now appears there are big question-marks over his future.

According to the Daily Mail, Guendouzi could be sold as Arteta has been left hugely unimpressed with his mentality, while many of his team-mates also have their concerns about him.

The 21-year-old is said to have been spotted doing silly dances while Arteta’s back was turned during a training session, with the Mail claiming the Spanish tactician has had his doubts about the player ever since he took over from Unai Emery.

It’s not looking good for Guendouzi following his latest antics in the defeat to Brighton, and at this point many Arsenal fans may well feel it’s time to give up on the youngster.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey by La Razon and others, and it’s clear he’d be a major upgrade on Guendouzi and other midfielders in this squad.

