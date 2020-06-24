Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov has told Arsenal that it’s time they started “showing some balls” after two disappointing defeats in a row in the Premier League.

The Gunners looked to have been making some progress under inexperienced new manager Mikel Arteta before the season had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

The English top flight got back underway last week and Arsenal have not had a happy return, being comfortably beaten 3-0 by Manchester City before a surprise 2-1 defeat away to Brighton in which they went in front but threw the game away by conceding two late goals.

Clearly, Berbatov is not impressed with Arsenal, though he’s predicted them to get back to winning ways against Southampton in his predictions piece for the Metro.

The Bulgarian did warn, however, that the north London side need to show “balls” at last after such poor results and performances, whilst also warning about Saints striker Danny Ings as a potential danger man when the two teams meet in their game at the St Mary’s Stadium tomorrow.

“It is the same problem every time for Arsenal, how many mistakes to they have to make before they learn?” Berbatov said.

“Serious questions will be asked if they lose three in a row. I liked Arteta as a player and I’d like to see him succeed as a young manager, I want to see him have success, but sometimes the path to get there is a bit difficult.

“I don’t want to see them lose three in a row, saying that Danny Ings is back from the restart scoring, so this isn’t going to be an easy one for Arsenal, but they really need to finally start showing some balls and I think they just might in this one. Prediction: 1-2.”