Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been advised to seal a transfer to Manchester United by former Red Devils star Louis Saha.

Aubameyang’s Arsenal future looks in some doubt at the moment, with the club in total disarray right now due to poor results and performances on the pitch that mean they’re highly likely to miss out on European football next season.

On top of that, Aubameyang is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, with this saga dragging on for months now without any apparent hope of a resolution.

United would no doubt do well to pounce for the Gabon international, who has been a world class performer for the Gunners and who could strengthen most top teams in the world.

Arsenal won’t want to lose another of their best players to the Red Devils, with Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez also notably swapping the Emirates for Old Trafford in recent history.

Former United man Saha, however, would unsurprisingly be keen to see Aubameyang become the next big name to swap north London for Manchester.

Speaking to Compare Bet, as quoted by Goal, the Frenchman said: “Arsenal fans may not like this, but I’d like him to join United,

“I’d be very happy with that [laughter]. I’m sure Arsenal fans would not take that well, but that’s my advice to Auba.”