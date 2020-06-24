Barcelona star finally agrees to leave after new team agree to double his salary

It tends to be the case that more money will solve most issues in football, and it appears that it’s been enough to finally persuade Arthur to sign for Juventus.

The possible deal to take Arthur from Barcelona to Juventus has been in the news for a while, but this report from Spain appeared to shut it down a few weeks ago:

Arthur comunica a la Juventus un NO definitivo a salir del Barcelona. El lunes se reunió con Abidal y Planas del Barcelona para confirmar que seguirá en el Barcelona la temporada que viene. Se acabó un culebrón de verano. Arthur será azulgrana en la 2020/2021 — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) May 27, 2020

It simply stated that Arthur had told Eric Abidal that he wasn’t going anywhere, he was rejecting Juventus and that was the end of that.

Only it turns out it wasn’t the end of things, as a more recent report from RMC sport has indicated that he’s finally agreed to accept the transfer.

They indicate that Miralem Pjanic will also move in the opposite direction to join Barcelona, while Arthur has accepted the offer from Juventus after they agreed to double his current salary.

It’s not clear if Arthur was genuinely against the move to begin with or if this was just a tactic to get a better financial package, but it sounds like it’s close to going through.

It’s important to remember that it’s not been confirmed and there’s been enough twists in this story to suggest everything could still change, but it would be interesting to see how he fits into the Juventus midfield.