Chelsea have reportedly made a big bid as they work to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The Germany international is one of the most exciting young talents on the planet at the moment and his future has been the subject of much speculation for some time.

HLN have been among the sources to link Havertz with Chelsea, while a report from Don Balon yesterday also suggested Liverpool and Real Madrid are after him as well.

And now a report from WinSports, as translated by the Daily Express, claims that both Chelsea and Real Madrid have submitted offers for Havertz.

The report claims the Blues have made the higher offer, tabling a bid of as much as €88million for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can succeed in getting a deal done for that price, but fans will surely be thrilled to see their club’s ambition so far this summer.

The west London giants have already secured deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for next season, and Havertz would be another superb purchase.

Real Madrid would no doubt also love to get their hands on a talent like that as they look in need of something of a rebuild after a difficult couple of seasons.