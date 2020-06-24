Arsenal may just have been dealt the ultimate humiliation as even forgotten Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo doesn’t want to play for them.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, the Chilean shot-stopper has rejected an offer from the Gunners because he wants to ensure he’s playing regularly.

The report claims Bravo is also a target for Besiktas, but Arsenal could have done with him as short-term cover for the injured Bernd Leno, who will surely be a big loss for the time he’s out of action.

It’s been a pretty disastrous return to Premier League action for Arsenal, who have lost back-to-back games against Man City and Brighton, with a tricky visit to Southampton up next.

Bravo was once a big name after a decent spell at Barcelona, but he’s struggled for much of his City career and is now only a bench-warmer at the Etihad Stadium.

The 37-year-old could well have done a job for Arsenal, even if he’s not the most glamorous signing, but it truly looks embarrassing that they’re now struggling to even lure in players like this to the club.

It remains to be seen where Arsenal move next in their potential search for a stand-in ‘keeper – perhaps a cheeky bid to lure David Seaman out of retirement?

