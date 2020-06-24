With David de Gea going through a tough time in the Manchester United goal at present, the form of Sheffield United loanee, Dean Henderson, can only be to the Red Devils’ benefit according to one of their former coaches.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sanction another loan deal for Henderson to stay with the Blades, but given the quality of his performances, surely a return to Old Trafford would be beneficial.

For a start, it would keep de Gea on his toes, and force him to try and get back to a level approaching where he was a couple of years ago.

Furthermore, it would surely give Henderson the motivation to try and wrestle the No.1 shirt from the Spaniard.

Former United goalkeeping coach, Frans Hoek, seems to be in no doubt and thinks Henderson absolutely has the potential to be the number one at Old Trafford in the future.

“What I found out from Dean was that he has an incredible amount of confidence, which is helping him a lot. Sheffield United are doing fantastic and Dean has had a major role in the results,” he said to BBC Sport.

“So what you can see is Dean had a very good growth in his career which is fantastic for Dean, fantastic for Sheffield United and fantastic for Manchester United.

“(But) playing for Manchester United is completely different then playing for Sheffield United. Why? The pressure.

“The advantage Dean has is he grew up at Man Utd. He knows what’s going on there. So you can only judge Dean very well if he plays for Man Utd, and I think that is a fantastic situation for them.”

If Solskjaer wants his side to be challenging for the top honours again in the near future, then competition for places is a pre-requisite.

That extends to the goalkeepers, whether or not the manager truly believes he already has the best in the world in situ.