Forgotten Premier League star matches Ozil’s assists in two seasons in just 8 games

Duncan Alexander has shed light on one of the most surprising stats of the night this evening, unfortunately the findings don’t spell good news for struggling Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil.

Target-man Andy Carroll bagged his fourth assist in 8 games during Newcastle’s draw against Aston Villa, this is the same tally that Ozil has managed in the top-flight over the last two seasons.

To put things into context, Ozil has made 42 Premier League appearances during this period, whilst injury-ridden Carroll has made just 27 – with more than half of these coming off the bench.

Ozil has struggled ever since he signed a new contract with the Gunners two years ago, the World Cup winner earns a staggering £350,000-a-week with the Emirates outfit, as per BBC Sport.

Andy Carroll has as many assists in his last eight PL appearances as Mesut Ozil has in the last two seasons — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) June 24, 2020

In the time that Ozil has struggled with form – whilst being Arsenal’s highest paid player, Carroll has left West Ham and rejuvenated himself with boyhood club Newcastle.

Whilst many will take this stat as a way to tear down Ozil for his woes, Carroll deserves lots of credit for his performances this season, he’s been a brilliant impact player off the bench for the Magpies.